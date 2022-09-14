The new Capital Blue Cross Connect health and wellness center on WellSpan Health’s York campus.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Blue Cross and WellSpan Health opened a new Capital Blue Cross connect health and wellness center.

This health and wellness center is located at WellSpan’s Apple Hill Medical Center located in York.

Capital Blue Cross President and CEO Todd Shamash joins WellSpan President and CEO Roxanna Gapstur, front left, Wednesday morning in celebrating the opening of the new Capital Blue Cross Connect health and wellness center on WellSpan’s Health’s York Campus.

The hub is 1,300 square-feet and is located at 25 Monument Road. There will be a variety of wellness services there such as healthcare consultations, health coaching, biometric screening, and more. This center will also offer one-on-one consultations on health plans and Medicare options. Anyone, regardless of whether they are Capital Blue Cross members or use WellSpan physicians and services, can come to the center for one-on-one consultations, as Medicare and individual open enrollment seasons approach this fall.

This will be the second Capital Blue Cross Connect health and wellness center that is located at a Wellspan facility. Back in September of 2020, a Connect center was opened in Chambersburg on a WellSpan campus. Capital and WellSpan announced a strategic partnership in 2019.

The York facility will be the fifth Capital Blue Connect to open in Capital’s 21-county service region.