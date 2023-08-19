NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s Aviation Day at the Capital City Airport.

There was an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone interested in learning about aviation and careers at the airport.

This is the first Aviation Day since the pandemic. It featured aircraft displays, flight simulations, drones, and even helicopter rides.

“It’s about community outreach. People see airplanes come and go all the time, you see them at a distance but they don’t realize how much of an impact an airport like capitol city has here in New Cumberland,” said Scott Miller, HIA spokesman. “While it’s a smaller airport, it’s just as important to the community and that’s what we’re here to get people to see.”