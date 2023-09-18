LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County has been evacuated.

A Facebook post states that the mall has been evacuated due to a police incident.

According to David Holl who is the Public Safety Director for Lower Allen Township on Monday morning, an email was sent which said that multiple bombs were placed throughout the mall. This was when the mall was evacuated and fire and police units were called in.

Holl says that bomb-sniffing dogs will be going through the mall and that it will remain closed until the search is complete.

Holl states that fire police are keeping people away from the area at this time. Officials believe this is part of a nationwide string of ‘swatting incidents’, which involve phony reports of emergency situations that force police to respond.

Capital City Mall has provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“Today, September 18 at approximately 10:36 AM EST, Capital City Mall received a threat via the website. Per protocol, mall management contacted Lower Allen Township. The Police Department advised us to evacuate the property as soon as possible. As of 11:15 AM, the mall is secure, and the Police Department units are onsite investigating. As the safety of the tenants and guests are of utmost concern, we are following the lead of the Police Department while they conduct their investigation and will notify tenants, employees, and guests when the premises are cleared for re-entry. We thank everyone for their patience and the Police Department for their prompt response in this matter.” -Capital City Mall Management