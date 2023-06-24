CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Allen Township Police Department were dispatched to an American Eagle on 3522 Capital City Mall Drive on April 7 for retail theft.

Employees told police that around 10:52 a.m. an unknown man would steal 51 men’s button-down shirts valued at $2,292.

The video of the store shows the man loading the shirts into a bag and exiting the store.

According to police, the male in question was a Hispanic male wearing a black sweatshirt, black Adidas sneakers, and gray Nike sweatpants.

Police say the male would exit from Dave and Busters and place the clothes into a Jeep Grand Cherokee before the man reenter the mall.

A second male was present and was identified as Augusto Pacheco Salas, the owner of the vehicle, according to police.

Police also say that both can be seen on video going into Victoria Secret where the first male took out a bag and placed 135 bras valued at $4,043 in said bag.

According to police, Pacheco Salas and the other unknown male could be seen on the phone with each other while inside Victoria Secret.

The video shows Pacheco Salas standing next to the unknown suspect as a lookout prior to the suspect leaving the store, according to police.

Police say that both individuals then leave the mall and meet at the Jeep.

According to police, the total amount stolen was $6,335.

Police also say that charges were filed and a warrant has been issued for Pacheco Salas’ arrest.