HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local water company has announced it will be pumping and treating water from its backup source temporarily.

Capital Region Watter announced that they will be pumping and treating water from the Susquehanna River, which is the backup water supply for the company.

The water company stated that this is a short-term exercise that is an industry best practice, and is used to ensure the backup system is reliable during a potential emergency.

“Our top priority is to protect public health by providing safe, reliable drinking water,” stated Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer. “All state and federal drinking water standards will be met during this temporary exercise. While customers with a sensitive palate may notice a slightly different taste, there will be no changes to the quality of water coming through your tap.”

This temporary change will last 14 days. On Nov. 6, Capital Region Water will transition the full supply back to the primary source, the DeHart Reservoir.

For more information about the sources of your drinking water with Capital Region Water, click here.