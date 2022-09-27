EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on PA 222, near mile marker 43.2, left two people dead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, per a police report.

Police officers reported a Hyundai sedan and a commercial truck stopped on opposite shoulders of the highway. The police’s investigation found that the sedan rear-ended the stopped truck, ejecting the two people in the sedan out of the car.

One of the people in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash; The other individual in the sedan was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A third person was also transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

The names of the deceased are pending release as next of kin is notified.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Anyone who may have seen the crash, or has any information regarding the crash, is asked to call Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.