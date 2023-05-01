(WHTM) — Multiple people were injured after a car crash on Monday night in York City.

York County’s public information officer told abc27 the crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. when a vehicle and a rabbittransit bus crashed on East Market Street in York City.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

abc27 was on the scene and saw that the windshield of the bus was shattered. Multiple people were injured and were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

All lanes were closed until 10:30 p.m. on Monday. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.