YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York County 911 dispatchers and PennDOT, a car crash happened on Hanover Road in York County at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

York County dispatchers stated that the York County Coroner’s Office had not been dispatched to the scene as of 8:27 p.m. on Sept. 8, however there are confirmed injuries.

According to PennDOT, all lanes of Hanover Road are closed as of 6:56 p.m.

It is unclear at this time how many cars were involved in the accident, if anyone was transported to the hospital, or how long the road will take to clear.