ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into a barn in Reading Township, Adams County on Monday evening according to a local fire department’s Facebook page.

The United Hook & Ladder Company #33 responded to the scene at 3174 East Berlin Road at around 8:23 p.m.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

The fire company says the person(s) in the car were treated by EMS. It is not clear at this time how severe any of the injuries are.

The Northeast Adams Life Team EMS, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service Inc. and Pennsylvania State Police also assisted.