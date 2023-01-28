FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into the back of a truck on Interstate 81 in Franklin County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 28.

According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were called around 5:45 a.m. and alerted to a vehicle accident with possible entrapment on Interstate 81 north around exit 17.

Crews found a car in the rear of a tractor-trailer. The driver did not need to be extricated but was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Fire police remained on the scene until the roadway was cleared, according to officials.