HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A car crashed into an apartment building in Hershey on Tuesday night.

The Briarcrest Gardens Apartments complex was hit by a car and abc27 was on the scene. A second vehicle was also involved but did not hit the building.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

Derry Township Police responded to the incident. The Hershey Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding the crash at 8:47 p.m., according to David Sassaman, the fire department’s public information officer.

It is not clear at this time if there were any injuries, how severe the damage to the building is or what caused the crash.