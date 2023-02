YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, a car crashed through a wall at the Red Lion Senior High School on Tuesday evening.

Police say the car, a silver Honda sedan, drove into one of the buildings at the high school at around 7:22 p.m., causing “substantial damage.”

Images courtesy of York County Regional Police Department

Images courtesy of York County Regional Police Department

Fire department crews and school officials are gauging the damage. The crash is currently under investigation. There are no reported injuries involving the crash so far.