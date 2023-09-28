YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – First responders in York County responded to a car that crashed into a business on Thursday morning.

According to the Goodwill Fire Company #1, firefighters responded at 11:26 a.m. to Corner Stables Restaurant after a car went through the side of the building and knocked out a second wall.

The driver of the vehicle was still inside uninjured and first responders were able to assist in getting her out of the vehicle.

The building was secured and officials checked gas and electric lines to ensure they were safe.