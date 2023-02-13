PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – A car struck a home and damaged a second vehicle early Monday morning in Dauphin County.

According to Penbrook Police, the accident happened at 2:47 a.m. in Penbrook Borough on the 2600 block of Canby Street. Officers were on patrol in the area and heard the crash.

The driver suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital and no one was inside the house. A second vehicle was damaged during the accident.

Police are continuing their investigation and have not said whether there will be charges filed.