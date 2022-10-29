SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car with five people inside crashed into a tree during the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 29 in Dauphin County.

According to Progress Fire 32, crews were dispatched at 2:04 a.m. to a residence on Union Deposit Road in the township for a traffic accident with injuries.

Crews arrived to find that a car crashed into a tree, causing major damage to the vehicle. Five occupants were inside the car at the time of the crash, according to the fire department.

No word on the condition of the five occupants at this time.