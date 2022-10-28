MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business.

According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.

Card skimmers are devices hidden inside legitimate card readers that use the card’s magnetic strip to obtain the user’s data without their knowledge.

Police say it’s not clear when the skimmer was placed. Anyone who used a debit or credit card at the 7-11 should check their account and contact their bank.

Any fraudulent activity should be reported to the Middletown Borough Police Dept.