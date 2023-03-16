PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Alzheimer’s caregivers in Pennsylvania are seeing a decline in their health, and some experts say it’s because of their careers.

Caregivers aim to increase the health of those around them, but their health is deteriorating as well.

“They [caregivers] report higher instances of things like strokes, cancer, diabetes, serious health conditions that are exasperated by the caregiving role,” said Jeremy Bland of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.

A survey showed that 56% of the caregivers reported at least one chronic condition and 22% reported that they have depression.

“This is a challenge that, you know, almost a million Pennsylvanians have to deal with right now, 6.7 million people across the country have to deal with this challenge today,” Bland added.