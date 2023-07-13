CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Cargill of Camp Hill made a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg on Thursday.

A $50,000 check was given to the club to support its summer mission. Kids also got Cargill swag bags.

Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg Mark Hawthorne said, “It’s a community that is underserved, and we know that. so we are appreciative of corporations like Cargill that come in and help us to expand that great group of citizens in that community.”

General Manager of Camp Hill Cargill Aaron Humes said, “I think it’s important when we look at the whole community. not only do we support organizations like this, financially and physically, this is the perfect opportunity to give back to the community in which our employees live.”

The money will help increase the number of kids the club can feed in a day.

Currently, they can feed about 30 to 40 children. This donation will help push that number 100.