CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A group of St. Patrick School students is headed to Colorado for a national solar competition!

The four eighth graders beat three other teams at the state level to qualify. Their project involves creating a way to use solar panels to power pump clean water from the ground.

The girls designed the project around a slum neighborhood in Venezuela.

“What we hope for them to have to clean water, so they don’t get bad diseases and they have good health,” said Anna Sheaffer, a student.

“I’ve really been proud of how the girls have taken that part of it, and how can we apply our science to benefit society,” added Jay Raines, a science teacher at St. Patrick School.

The students leave for Boulder, Colorado on Sunday, May 14. The competition runs from Monday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 17.