WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man who was on the United States Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in connection with the May 22, 2021, shooting death of Kendell Jerome Cook at GQ Barbershop was arrested by police in Broward County, Florida on the morning of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, was put on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in June 2022.

Baltimore was wanted by the Carlisle Police Department and the U.S. Marshals for homicide, assault, and parole violations.

Baltimore, who worked as a barber for Cook until 2019, allegedly shot and killed Cook, the owner of GQ Barbershop.

Baltimore also appeared in several episodes of “90 Day Fiancé,” a reality television show on TLC.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals, police in Davie, Florida were called to a bar fight where one man allegedly battered an employee while holding a knife and threatened to get a firearm from his car before leaving.

Police found the suspect’s car at approximately 2:41 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023, and detained two people in a traffic stop.

The driver, a woman, was released after it was determined she did not own the car and was not involved in the bar fight. The other passenger, who was identified as Baltimore by the victim, was arrested. Fingerprint scans later confirmed Baltimore’s identity.

According to a press release, when police arrested Baltimore they seized 2.3 grams of fentanyl, a loaded handgun, over 200 grams of marijuana, and 818 ecstasy pills.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Baltimore gave a fake name to Florida police, and three fake IDs with Baltimore’s picture were also found in the car.

Baltimore is currently being held in Florida and is facing local charges. It is unclear at this time when Baltimore will return to Cumberland County to face the alleged shooting charges.

“I want to thank the police officers in Davie, Florida for their diligence in arresting the fugitive,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis. “I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working on this case. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims’ families.”

Cumberland County District Attorney Sean M. McCormack also commented on Baltimore’s arrest.

“We were very pleased to hear that Michael Baltimore was taken into custody early this morning in Florida. I commend the police officers in Davie, Florida, for their alert response and safe apprehension of Baltimore. I also want to commend the U.S. Marshals Service and the Carlisle Police for their constant efforts over the past year and half to locate Michael Baltimore. Now that he is in custody, we can finally begin the court process where he will be facing first-degree murder charges for the May 22, 2021, shooting of Kendell Cook at the GQ Barber Shop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.”

For more information regarding the U.S. Marshals Service, visit www.usmarshals.gov.