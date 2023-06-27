CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Barracks is holding its annual full-scale exercise event on Wednesday, June 28.

The event, which runs from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m., will feature “a loud, realistic, simulated explosion and an emergency response by Federal, State, and Local authorities.”

Smoke machines will be in use to replicate a fire and role-players/manikins will play as injured people.

The exercise will close the Claremont Gate, but access will be available via Ashburn Gate during the training.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone visiting the Carlisle Barracks should expect delays at gates as well as closures and interruptions to regular services. The Carlisle Barracks also recommends to visit on a different day than June 28.

The Army-War College, Army Garrison Carlisle Barracks, Dunham Army Health Clinic and other partners will be included in the exercise.

The exercise aims to assure all systems, processes and reactions that are needed during a real-world emergency are valid and fully operational.