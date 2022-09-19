CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new shopping experience for active duty service members, their families, and retirees is now available at the Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County.

Thanks to the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Barracks’ exchange recently underwent a $5 million renovation. Eligible customers will be able to buy electronics, clothes, groceries, appliances, and more at discounted rates, tax-free.

The exchange saw more than $8 billion in revenue during 2021, making it the 54th largest retailer in the United States.