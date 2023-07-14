CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Car lovers are revving their engines in Carlisle this weekend as the Chrysler Nationals are going on right now at the Carlisle Fairgrounds.

The show features nearly 3,000 Chryslers including classic cars, muscle cars, and high-performing new cars.

Showgoers can even take a free thrill ride in a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

Frank Adkins from Delaware made the trip to Carlisle this year. Adkins has been coming to the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals since the very beginning.

“When this show started, we were younger. We all were..and now we’re older and a lot of us have kids who have grown up coming to the Chrysler show at Carlisle. My grandkids will probably be here at some point this weekend…and so it’s nice seeing generations,” said Adkins.

The Carlisle Chrysler Nationals runs through Monday, July 17.

Tickets are $15 and kids that are 12 and under get in for free.