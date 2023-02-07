CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to eight victims.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The District Attorney’s office says a State Police investigation revealed Kalinch used Facebook to conduct his business and would accept payments for agreed-upon home repair work but did not complete the job.

District Attorney Seán McCormack said: “Our office is pleased with the outcome of this case and will continue to prosecute contractors who take advantage of the citizens of Cumberland County.” The District Attorney’s Office encourages the public to be vigilant and research contractors and homebuilders before hiring and exchanging money.

These cases were prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue and were investigated by Trooper John Boardman of the Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle.