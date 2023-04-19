CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Baishi Bailey pled guilty to four counts of Drug Delivery Resulting in Death on Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to 8-24 years in state prison, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office says between Dec. 18 and Dec. 26, 2020, Bailey delivered fatal doses of crack cocaine laced with fentanyl to four victims, which resulted in their deaths.

A Cumberland County Grand Jury had previously indicted Bailey which led to his arrest on Nov. 8, 2022.

“Everyone involved in this case worked endless hours to bring justice to the victims and their families. I would like to thank them all for their hard work and commend them for their dedication. The fentanyl epidemic has taken too many lives. However, with the convictions in this case, we are able to remove a dangerous dealer from our community and poison from the streets,” said District Attorney Seán McCormack

The North Middleton Police Department and Carlisle Police Department assisted in the investigation.