CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Borough passed a new ordinance on April 5 that reduces the required separation between a chicken coop and any residential structure from 60 feet to 30 feet.

The council also got rid of the $50 licensing fee you had to pay for a permit to keep chickens.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The new rules will make it easier for people in suburban neighborhoods to own chickens.