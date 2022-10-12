CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle events donated to the Carlisle Salvation Army on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The organization handed over a check for $10,000. The money will go to the Salvation Army’s relief efforts for Ukraine.

Members of the Carlisle Area Lions Club joined the Salvation army, staffing the gates of every car show and asking for small donations.

One Lion Club member said the world was worth every moment and dollar donated.

“It is very fulfilling, to know that we managed to go through seven shows, rain or shine, warm days, and cold days. I mean the spring show was cold, and the opportunity to talk to the public and meet the people,” Lions Club member Raymond Highlands said.

“The enthusiasm of the Lions Club made the enthusiasm of the guests much stronger and it really helped to make things happen,” co-owner for Carlisle Events Bill Miller said.

The Carlisle Area Lions club thanked six other lions clubs in Cumberland County, for volunteering to collect donations at the car show.