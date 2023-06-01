(WHTM) — An art teacher at Bermudian Springs High School is retiring, but a mosaic she created will remain at the school.

Kim Robinson spent 33 years teaching art and just finished her final year. But before she left, she thanked those who made it worth it.

“To my students, I loved teaching all of you. You all have it in yourselves, I have always been your biggest cheerleader in the classroom, believe in yourself, you can definitely do it,” Robinson said.

The 215-foot-long mosaic she created of an eagle, the school’s mascot, sits in front of the football field.