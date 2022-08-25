MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Carlisle was arrested after he was allegedly chasing people with a machete.

According to police, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at around 4 a.m. police were dispatched to the Flying J Travel Center truck stop for a man with a machete chasing people.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Once police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect, Joseph Hone, with the weapon. At that time, Hone resisted the police.

After a brief interaction Hone was taken into custody and charged with the following, according to court documents:

Six counts of terroristic threats

Six counts of simple assault

Six counts of disorderly conduct

One count of resisting arrest

One count of criminal mischief

Six counts of harassment

Hone is currently awaiting his preliminary arraignment.