YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, Brandon Suchonick was arrested for allegedly picking up a student near their school and engaging in sexual activity.

On Feb. 1, 2023, the YCRPD was made aware of a missing student at the York County School of Technology. According to the school resource officer, the missing student was seen leaving the school bus and walking off school property in the morning.

Police say at around 2:40 p.m. on the same day the missing student was seen walking down the sidewalk on Pauline Drive.

An officer stopped the student and gave them a ride back to school. According to the police report, the student claimed they met Brandon Suchonick on social media and scheduled a meet-up near the school.

Suchonick allegedly drove the student to a pre-set location, engaged in sexual acts with the student, and then dropped the student off near the school so they could take the bus home.

Through an investigation, the YCRPD was able to identify Suchonick and execute an arrest and search warrant at his residence.

Suchonick is facing multiple felonies including unlawful contact with a minor (sex offense), statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful restraint of a minor.

The investigation is active at this time.