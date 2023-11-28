WEST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a Carlisle man in connection to the armed robbery of a Dollar General.

State Police say on Dec. 11, 2022, two suspects robbed the Dollar General on 100 E. Main Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During the robbery, Troopers say one of the suspects discharged a firearm into the business ceiling.

Quashawn Ali-Maurice Oliver was arrested on November 21, 2023, and faces charges including robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and theft.

Oliver is being held in the Cumberland County Prison without bail. The second suspect in the armed robbery investigation was previously arrested on February 1, 2022.