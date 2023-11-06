CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle have arrested a man they say was stalking his ex-girlfriend and called her over 300 times.

According to police, on Oct. 30, officers were told of an attempted break-in that occurred in the 300 block of N. East Street that morning.

Throughout the investigation, police determined that an ex-boyfriend identified as Omar Gaines arrived at the home around 5 a.m. and remained there for over an hour pacing back and forth near the windows located at the side of the house.

Police said that while they were on scene, Gaines allegedly called the victim 101 times, with 203 previous calls before police arrived. All of the calls that Gaines placed were within a two-hour time frame.

Police note that they had previously told Gaines to stop the constant calling or he could face charges after calling the victim 131 times on Oct. 24. The phone calls were causing emotional distress to the victim.

Because of the incident, police have charged Gaines with stalking and harassment. Gaines was taken into custody later in the day near the victim’s residence and was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.