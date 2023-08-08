CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle man is accused of supplying the drugs that led to a deadly overdose in Cumberland County.

Robert Harper, 39, allegedly sold the drugs that led to the death of Jennifer Bass in 2022, according to a criminal complaint from Lower Allen Township Police.

The investigation into Bass’ overdose death began in August when police were called to Homewood Suites Hotel off Ritter Road in Mechanicsburg.

The autopsy report showed that Bass died due to acute fentanyl toxicity, according to police. Bass’ body was found in the passenger seat of a gray Honda Accord, the complaint states.

Police said that over the course of the investigation, they talked to multiple witnesses, and went through phone records and Facebook messages. It was discovered that Bass was driven to meet Harper at a store to get the drugs.

Bass was taken to the hospital when she was fading in and out of consciousness but an acquaintance never brought her inside, police said. Instead, she was taken to the hotel, where she then died in the vehicle.

Harper is facing charges that include felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, court documents show.

Harper is currently locked up in Cumberland County Prison unable to post his bail set at $40,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.