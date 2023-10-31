CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man is facing multiple charges after a fatal summer DUI crash.

According to court records, Douglas Gibb was charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, and recklessly driving in connection to the August 29 crash.

Carlisle Police say officers responded to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of South Hanover and South Street in Carlisle where a woman had significant injuries from a crash.

Police say they learned two weeks later that the pedestrian had died from multiple traumatic injuries and that her death was ruled a homicide.

The driver, identified as Gibb, was reported by police to have “glassy eyes, flush red cheeks, and smelled of an alcoholic beverage” at the time of the crash.

An investigation found Gibb had two small bottles of Smirnoff vodka, an empty Yuengling beer can, and a full can of Yuengling. Police also discovered a missing pill from a prescription bottle.

Blood tests showed Gibb had a blood alcohol concentration of .084% and the presence of Delta-9 THC, according to police.

Gibb was arraigned on Oct. 30 and released on $10,000 bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for December 13.