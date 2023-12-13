FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A man was taken into custody after allegedly hitting multiple US Marshall vehicles during a police chase, State Police in Chambersburg said.

Satacheria McLaughlin, 31, of Carlisle, “rammed” into three US Marshal vehicles while leading them, along with Troopers, on a chase in Greene Township Tuesday, the criminal complaint states.

US Marshals were looking for McLaughlin because he was wanted on drug charges and believed he might have possessed a stolen firearm.

Authorities got word that McLaughlin was driving a 2023 Ford Transit Van and made their way to him, just after 10 a.m., State Police said.

McLaughlin was spotted driving in the area of Black Gap Road and Philadelphia Road, and US Marshals boxed him in. Troopers say McLaughlin rammed the vehicles to make room, and then he hit a parked SUV, causing severe damage. A Marshal was also nearly hit by McLaughlin.

He then tried to drive away north on SR 11 after he jumped a curb.

Police were able to figure out that the damage to the vehicles was more than $20,000, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the Troopers in pursuit performed a successful PIT maneuver on the van after they were able to see the two front tires were flat. McLaughlin then had to be forced out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

McLaughlin faces numerous charges that include felony counts of Criminal attempt — aggravated assault, criminal mischief – damage property, flight to avoid apprehension/rial/punishment, and fleeing or attempting to elude officer. He also faces misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest, along with a summary count of a driving violation.

McLaughlin is currently locked up in Franklin County Jail on $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.