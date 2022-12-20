CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle man has been sentenced for inappropriately touching a young girl.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Valdez Cutler-Fisher was sentenced to 364 days to 729 days in the Cumberland County Prison.

He will also have to undergo a sex offender evaluation, have no contact with the victim or any minors, and have to register with Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.

In June 2022 an 11-year-old girl reported that Cutler-Fisher put his hand down her pants and inappropriately touched her. The assault was reported to Pennsylvania State Police, who filed charges.

First Assistant District Attorney Courtney Hair LaRue prosecuted the case and the victim was commended for reporting the crime and facing Cutler-Fisher in court.