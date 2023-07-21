CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are Park and Recreation employees in Carlisle.

They’re the people who keep parks and playgrounds safe, so at the Carlisle Community Pool today, they received gift bags and were honored with a “Good Gratitude” plaque.

Andrea Crouse, director for Carlisle Parks and Recreation said, “Parks & Recreation represents fun for the community, diversity, and inclusion. We just about bringing people and our employees together. We are really just about being active in our community.”

Carlisle Parks and Recreation employs over 70 seasonal, part-time, and full-time employees every year and for them, today is special.