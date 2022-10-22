CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase and crash in Carlisle.

Carlisle Police say on the morning of October 21, officers were dispatched to a parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway for a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest.

Police say the man, identified as Deamonte Morales of Mechanicsburg, was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. Officers confirmed Morales had two active arrest warrants and officers attempted to make contact with him.

Carlisle Police say Morales fled at a high rate of speed to the point where the pursuit was terminated. Officers later learned Morales was involved in a crash involving a van in a nearby jurisdiction.

No injuries were reported from the crash and police say Morales was taken into custody.

Morales was charged with fleeing and eluding a police officer, flight to avoid apprehension, and numerous traffic violations that occurred during his attempts to avoid apprehension.

Morales was arraigned and held at the Cumberland County Prison on $500 bail.