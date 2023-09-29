CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police say they’re investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old on a borough playground after an incident earlier this month. Police say information about the incident is being released now due to social media posts and “misinformation” being spread regarding the allegations.

Carlisle Police say they were dispatched to Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle around 6:08 p.m. on September 15 for a report of a large group of children that appeared to be fighting.

Police say that officers identified those involved and brought them to the station to be interviewed. Police spoke with the alleged victim in a “minimal fact interview” according to county protocol, and say an additional interview will be scheduled with a Child Advocacy Center.

During the investigation, police say social media posts were made by the victim’s mother naming minors she claims were involved in the assault.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This information is seriously disparaging and is negatively affecting the mental health and well-being of children in our community,” said Carlisle Police, who are not releasing the names of any minors involved in the investigation.

Former federal judge John Jones says his biggest concern is the juveniles’ names being posted on Facebook.

“The reputational harm is, is manifest, it’s huge,” said Jones, who added, “that permanency on the internet is really a problem and can be very damning.”

Police ask that if your child was present in the incident and has not spoken to police yet you contact the station to schedule an interview. Police say any findings in this investigation will be forwarded to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are applicable.

“We are committed to learning the truth about this incident,” said police.