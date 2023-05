CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Store.

According to police, on May 4 at 10 p.m., a man in black clothing walked into the East High Street store with a pistol and demanded cash from the clerk.

The man fled with cash northbound into the Weis Market’s parking lot.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Carlisle Police at 717-240-6621.