(WHTM) — The Carlisle Police Department is asking the public for information in a shooting investigation from Thursday, November 9.

Police say they received a report of shots fired just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of A Street and Factory Street.

When officers arrived they found evidence that a shooting did happen and evidence that someone may have been injured in the gunfire.

Officers were not able to locate anyone directly involved.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact Carlisle Police.