CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are looking for a missing man with dementia who left a local program without notice on Monday.

Police say Walter “Buzz” Phillips was enrolled in a Senior Skills Program with the Salvation Army when he left the building on E. Pomfret Street.

Staff reviewed video and said Phillips left at 11:52 a.m. without notice. He was last seen walking north on N. Hanover Street near E. Louther Street.

Police say Phillips was last seen wearing a tan flannel shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He is described as a white male, 69 years old, approximately 5’8″, and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.