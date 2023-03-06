CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are looking for a missing man with dementia who left a local program without notice on Monday.
Police say Walter “Buzz” Phillips was enrolled in a Senior Skills Program with the Salvation Army when he left the building on E. Pomfret Street.
Staff reviewed video and said Phillips left at 11:52 a.m. without notice. He was last seen walking north on N. Hanover Street near E. Louther Street.
Police say Phillips was last seen wearing a tan flannel shirt with a gray undershirt, blue jeans, and sneakers. He is described as a white male, 69 years old, approximately 5’8″, and 200 lbs.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.