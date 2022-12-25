CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police are searching for two people who did not arrive at a relative’s home after leaving the area and may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Gary Nichols is a 78-year-old white male standing 6’00” tall, 180 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes. Luisa “Maria” Nichols, a 86-year-old Hispanic female, is 5’00” tall, 105 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Their clothing description is unknown.

Gary Nichols is driving a black 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, bearing PA Registration LMX-6279.

Police say they were last seen in the area of Hanover Street, Carlisle Borough, Cumberland County, on December 25 at approximately 10:00 AM.

Anyone with information on the Nichols is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-4121.