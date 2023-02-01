CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, James Allen Brown was sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison in connection with a 2022 Carlisle Speedway robbery.

The District Attorney’s office says Brown confessed that he entered the Speedway store at around 6:00 a.m. on May 5, 2022, with a large kitchen knife and planned to “snatch some money and run.”

When Brown tried to rob the store, the District Attorney’s office says he stabbed the store clerk multiple times before leaving the area.

However, Brown left his wallet, with his ID inside it, and DNA on a coffee cup at the store. He later turned himself in to the police.

The store clerk needed medical assistance but has since recovered from the stab wounds.

District Attorney Sean McCormack thanked the Carlisle Borough of Police and the Pennsylvania State Police for their help. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Nichole L. Vito.