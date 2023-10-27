CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — To honor its 100-year anniversary, the GIANT Company has partnered with the Cumberland County Historical Society to open a limited-time museum exhibit.

The exhibit celebrates the company’s past 100 years and shows how it grew from a two-man butcher shop to an omnichannel retailer.

The exhibit is located at the Cumberland County Historical Society, at 21 N. Pitt Street in Carlisle.

Leaders from both the Giant Company and the Cumberland County Historical Society gathered for a ribbon cutting Friday morning, October 27 to open the exhibit.

Courtesy The GIANT Company

