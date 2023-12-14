UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve moved from one house to another at some point in your life. But have you ever moved a house before?
That is exactly what’s about to happen in Upper Allen Township at the Lambert Farmhouse.
It dates back to 1855. The farm where it sits is being developed.
A group called “Friends of the Farm” wasn’t happy about that, but was able to come up with a plan to save the house and move it to a creekside lot across from the farm.
The house is just about ready to go and the move could happen next week.