UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve moved from one house to another at some point in your life. But have you ever moved a house before?

That is exactly what’s about to happen in Upper Allen Township at the Lambert Farmhouse.

It dates back to 1855. The farm where it sits is being developed.

A group called “Friends of the Farm” wasn’t happy about that, but was able to come up with a plan to save the house and move it to a creekside lot across from the farm.

The house is just about ready to go and the move could happen next week.