CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28, that more than $20,000 in unclaimed property has been returned to the Cumberland County government.

“I am glad to see that the money owed to Cumberland County is back in the right hands,” Treasurer Garrity said. “While we take our job of safeguarding these funds at Treasury very seriously, the unclaimed property doesn’t belong to us. That’s why I encourage everyone, including government agencies and businesses, to go to Treasury’s website to see if any money is waiting for them to claim.”

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $6 million to 35 local governments since taking office.

The $20,021.97 returned to Cumberland County includes 50 individual claims ranging in value from $1.39 to $7,930.00, including funds from accounts payable, claims payments, and other forms of unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, insurance policies, contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes, and more. State law requires businesses to report unclaimed property to Treasury after three years of dormancy. Treasury keeps tangible unclaimed property for about three years before it is auctioned.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

Auction proceeds are kept in perpetuity for owners to claim. Military decorations and memorabilia are never auctioned. You can learn more about unclaimed property and search the treasury’s database by clicking here.