CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new event venue company called Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 18, 2023, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. to celebrate their recent grand opening.

Mood Swings at the Vault was founded back on July 1, 2022, and is now owned and operated by two partners, Nadinah Thompson and Philicia Muldrow-Lewis.

Inside look at Mood Swings at the Vault Picture inside the historic bank (1946)

The 6,500-square-foot event venue is located inside a historic, 1800s banking building, formerly known as the Bell Company Community Credit Union. According to Thompson, this historic location offers a unique, classy ambiance, with many eye-catching, mood-lifting features such as:

Overlooking mezzanine

Original bank vault from the 1800s

High ceilings

Dance floor

Accessible kitchen

Bar area

4 office spaces in the back

Mood Swings at the Vault provides the historic space, tables, chairs, and more for your event. Additionally, the event venue provides an expansive list of vendor options for catering, DJ’ing, decorating, and more. Customers can then choose from that list of vendors and pick the ones that suit their specific event needs. According to Lewis, Mood Swings at the Vault is rich in options when it comes to what events can be held at the historic venue, consisting of but not limited to:

Podcasting events

Baby showers

Weddings

Business seminars

Business meetings

Dance classes

Birthdays

Anniversaries

Charity events

Mood Swings at the Vault has two prime objectives when it comes to their event venue business: give back to the community and have all their guests leave one of their events happier than when they first entered.

“We always want our clients to be 100% satisfied when they hold an event with us,” Thompson said.

To give back to their local community, Mood Swings at the Vault has held multiple charity events to give back to the children in a variety of ways. Back on Dec. 9, 2022, the partners held a children’s Christmas annual charity event where they provided clothes, toys, coats, etc. to local children and families in need – ensuring that no child went without presents for the holiday season. Additionally, the duo held a school supplies giveaway over the summer to help children in need get prepared for the long school year ahead.

According to Thompson, the partners have also held fun events for the children of their community, such as their ‘Kid Fry Yay’ event where they held a Halloween movie night every Friday evening during the month of October.

Mood Swings at the Vault is able to hold up to 200 guests for each of its events. According to their website, their event rates vary depending on what event is being held, whether the event is being held during a weekday or the weekend, and how long your event is going to be.

Currently, Mood Swings at the Vault is holding a $400 renting special on all events (excluding weddings and receptions), which is running up until Christmas Day, according to their website. Starting on Jan. 12, Mood Swings at the Vault will also be hosting an open mic event every 2nd and 4th Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased on their website.

Mood Swings at the Vault is located at 1 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle. To book your own event you can visit their website at www.msatthevault.com or email book@msatthevault.com