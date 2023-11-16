(WHTM) – For the first time since the pandemic, AAA will host its vacation show in person.

It’s happening on Saturday at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill and will feature dozens of travel organizations including ones that provide cruises, motor coach tours, resort vacations, and more.

Doni Lee Spiegel, public relations manager of AAA Central Pennsylvania said, “We literally have all hands on deck. All of our travel vendors will be there on Saturday to help answer any questions about any particular destination, travel deals, or travel tips. There’s a lot of other travel and AAA information we’ll have available that day such as discounts and rewards.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday