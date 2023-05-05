CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Additional hours have been announced today by the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections for residents to deliver their mail-in or absentee ballot for the General Primary.

Ballots may be hand delivered to 1601 Ritner Highway, Suite 201, Carlisle on the following dates:

Thursday, May 11 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (additional hours are 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13 from 9 am. to 2 p.m.

During the extended hours, there will be no additional voter services available.

Tuesday, May 9 will be the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot and the last day to receive voted mail-in or absentee ballots is Tuesday, May 16.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Voter registrations, conducting elections, preparing official ballots, and training polling staff are all done by the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections.

For more information on the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections visit the website or call 717.240.6385 or 888.697.0371, ext. 6385